Five-Man Electricity Regulatory Commission inaugurated in Anambra

In a bid to improve power supply management across the state, Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday, officially inaugurated the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC).

The inauguration was performed at the Executive Chamber, Light House, Awka, signifying a decisive step emphasizing the state’s commitment to enhancing its electricity infrastructure and service delivery.

At the helm of the newly formed commission is Prof. Frank Nwoye Okafor, who will serve as both Chairman and Chief Executive Commissioner.

He will be joined by a team of distinguished executive commissioners, including Engr. Geoffrey Okwuchukwu Nwokoye, Dr. Nnaemeka O. Ewelukwa, Engr. Nosike Emmanuel, and Barr. Chijioke Nnaemeka Obi.

Their terms of reference include overseeing the operations of the commission, ensuring that it effectively regulates electricity supply to meet the demands of Anambra’s growing population and economy.

During the inauguration, Governor Soludo expressed gratitude to the newly appointed members for accepting their roles and extended both congratulations and commiserations.

He encouraged them to facilitate the transition into the new electricity market and emphasized the importance of operating within the legal framework.

Acknowledging the diverse backgrounds of the appointees, Governor Soludo noted that they represent the best talent available, appreciating the State House of Assembly for the swift passage of the enabling legislation that outlines the terms and conditions governing their operations.

The Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, stated that the 2023 Nigeria Electricity Act is being domesticated for Anambra.

He emphasized that over the years, the state has been strategic in laying a solid foundation for this initiative, whose bill was drafted and passed by the House of Assembly, providing the necessary context for the establishment of the commission and its responsibilities for regulating the state’s electricity sector.

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof Okafor assured that the expectations of the people of Anambra will be respected and taken seriously, emphasizing that while the tasks ahead are significant, they are achievable.

He acknowledged that Anambra has faced losses in the past, but assured that those gaps will now be addressed, expressing confidence that both the quantity and quality of power supply will see improvements.

Okafor further assured that the commission will also focus on ensuring energy accountability and revenue assurance.