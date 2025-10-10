spot_img
October 10, 2025

NUC, NYSC Strengthen Partnership To Enhance Graduate Mobilization

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Nuc, Nysc Strengthen Partnership To Enhance Graduate Mobilization
Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, FCVSN, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to a stronger partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure a seamless mobilization process for graduates of Nigerian universities.

Professor Ribadu made this known on October 8, 2025, when he received a delegation from the NYSC led by Mrs. Idaewor R.O., the Director of Corps Mobilization, at the NUC headquarters in Abuja.

Welcoming the team, the NUC Executive Secretary expressed appreciation for the NYSC’s continued collaboration and commended the Corps for its pivotal role in national development through youth engagement, capacity building, and community service.

He noted that effective coordination between the two institutions remains vital to the success of the NYSC scheme, particularly in ensuring a transparent and hitch-free mobilization process for university graduates within the Nigerian University System (NUS).

“The National Universities Commission remains fully committed to working closely with the NYSC to strengthen operational efficiency and enhance the overall experience of graduates transitioning into national service,” Ribadu said.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Idaewor highlighted the NYSC’s appreciation for the NUC’s sustained support and cooperation over the years. She emphasized the need for continued synergy in addressing emerging challenges in graduate mobilization and data verification.

Both parties agreed to deepen collaboration through improved communication channels, data sharing, and policy alignment to streamline the mobilization process and uphold the integrity of the national service programme.

The partnership, officials said, is aimed at ensuring that graduates from Nigerian universities have a smooth transition into national service, thereby contributing more effectively to nation-building and community development.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Latest News

