spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 10, 2025 - 2:17 PM

ADC Challenges INEC Chair to Prove His Integrity

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

ADC Challenges INEC Chair to Prove His Integrity
INEC Chair, Prof. Joshua Ojo-Amupitan (SAN),

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joshua Ojo-Amupitan (SAN), to demonstrate unwavering loyalty to Nigerians and rekindle public trust in the nation’s electoral process.

In a statement released in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, urged the INEC boss to bring a renewed sense of purpose and integrity to the commission.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Bolaji noted that the ADC expected Ojo-Amupitan to “have a personal ambition to do better and restore the confidence of Nigerians and the world in Nigerian elections.”

According to Abdullahi, “He must understand that his loyalty is with the Nigerian people, not the government.”

The party spokesman said the ADC was prepared to give the new INEC chairman “the benefit of doubt based on his track record,” but reminded him that the current appointment was an opportunity to either “make a good name for himself that his children would be proud of, or to soil his record and end up with ignominy.”

He further cautioned that the INEC chairman’s tenure “will ordinarily last beyond one electoral cycle,” and therefore urged him to “look beyond the interest of those who have appointed him.”

In a related development, Abdullahi reacted to the latest World Bank report on Nigeria’s poverty rate, urging President Bola Tinubu’s administration to implement people-centred economic policies that prioritise the welfare of citizens.

The World Bank’s October 2025 report revealed that the number of Nigerians living below the poverty line had risen to 139 million, up from 81 million in 2019.

Abdullahi lamented the rising cost of food and inflation, noting that about 70 percent of Nigerians now spend most of their income on food, leaving little or nothing for other basic needs.

He cautioned against the continued use of Nigeria’s domestic poverty threshold—approximately N137,000 per month, or about $90—arguing that it falls far below global standards and misrepresents the true state of poverty in the country.

“In reality, however, they would have become invisible to a policy that mistakes low expectations for progress. A poverty line that is set too low does not protect the poor; it hides them,” Abdullahi warned.

He emphasised that what Nigeria urgently needs are policies that “put the people first,” promoting inclusive growth through deliberate strategies that enhance food security, create jobs, and strengthen social protection systems.

According to him, such people-oriented economic reforms would help cushion the impact of hardship and protect the 139 million Nigerians currently living in poverty.

Previous article
Five-Man Electricity Regulatory Commission inaugurated in Anambra
Next article
Africa’s Green Future Takes Centre Stage in Abuja
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Drake Loses $100m Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A U.S. federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed Drake’s...

WCQ2026: We Must Win This One— Chelle Fires Up Super Eagles Ahead of Lesotho Clash

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has urged his...

WCQ2026: We Respect Nigeria, But We’re Not Afraid — Lesotho Coach Vows to Take the Fight to Nigeria

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Lesotho head coach, Leslie Notsi, says his side is...

María Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Thursday awarded the 2025...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Drake Loses $100m Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Entertainment 0
A U.S. federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed Drake’s...

WCQ2026: We Must Win This One— Chelle Fires Up Super Eagles Ahead of Lesotho Clash

Sports 0
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has urged his...

WCQ2026: We Respect Nigeria, But We’re Not Afraid — Lesotho Coach Vows to Take the Fight to Nigeria

Sports 0
Lesotho head coach, Leslie Notsi, says his side is...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x