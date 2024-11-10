First Lady Denies Organising National Prayer Event

First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has officially denied claims of organising a National Prayer event.

In a statement released by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, on November 9, 2024, described the circulating reports as “unfounded and misleading,” urging the public to disregard them.

“This is to clarify and inform the general public that the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON is not organizing a National Prayer.

The news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms are unfounded and misleading. Consequently, anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false.”

While advocating for prayer as a personal and voluntary act, Remi emphasized that praying for Nigeria is a collective responsibility of all citizens, regardless of their backgrounds.

She encouraged the public to verify any news related to her office through official channels to avoid misinformation.

“Members of the public are advised to verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady of Nigeria or her Office through Official channels.

Kindly be advised accordingly,” the statement read.

