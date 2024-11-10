“Allow Me to Do My Music in Peace’ – Mr. P Shuts Down Song Theft Allegations from Twin Brother Rudeboy

Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, known as Mr. P and one-half of the former duo P-Square, has addressed the recent accusation by his twin brother and ex-bandmate, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), of allegedly stealing a song.

Rudeboy recently claimed that a track titled “Winning,” which he intended to include on his upcoming album, was actually his creation. To his surprise, the song was released by Mr. P, with their former producer, Vampire, behind the production.

In response to this, Mr. P clarified the situation, explaining that “Winning” was co-written and composed by himself and Calypso60. He emphasized that it’s impossible for him to “steal” a song that he was a part of creating.

Mr. P urged his brother to let him focus on his music career and set aside any negativity.

On Instagram, Mr. P wrote: “Person no dey thief him own Property! It is well! Thank you, @iam_vampire_official, for the clarification.

“For the record, ‘Winning’ was written and composed by @calypso60music and myself. Produced by @iam_vampire_official and co-produced by @goldswarm. They all deserve their credit, and I appreciate them.

Mr. P reminded fans of his earlier plea to be allowed to make music in peace. “As I said in my open letter three months ago, ‘Allow me to do my music in peace.’ Now that I have a new single out, please allow me to enjoy my new single, Winning, in Peace.

This fight is not looking like it’s over!

