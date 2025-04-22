Terrorists Kill Six in Kwara Community Attack, Disguised in Military Uniforms

At least six people were killed on Monday evening when a group of terrorists attacked Ilesha Baruba in the Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to sources, the attackers were heavily armed and dressed in what looked like Nigerian Army uniforms. They launched the deadly assault shortly after the Isha’i evening prayer.

Eyewitnesses said the terrorists arrived on motorcycles through the main highway that connects the town to the state capital, carrying sophisticated weapons.

Their military-style uniforms caused confusion and fear among residents, raising concerns about impersonation and how they obtained the gear.

A video shows the lifeless bodies of victims lying in pools of blood, with the sound of people crying and wailing in the background. The disturbing footage captured the chaos and sorrow that followed what many locals described as a “terror operation.”

An eyewitness, Umar Faruq, who narrowly escaped, said the attackers appeared well-organized and deliberate in their actions.

“They were dressed like soldiers. At first, we thought they were on patrol, but suddenly they started shooting at innocent people. It was like a war zone. People were screaming and running everywhere,” he said.

The Turaki of Ilesha Baruba, a traditional leader in the area, confirmed the incident and condemned the killings. He described the attack as a threat to the peace and safety of the entire community.

“This is more than just an attack on a few people. It shows that none of us is safe. People are now living in fear. We urge the government to take quick and serious action,” he said.

This latest tragedy has again highlighted the fragile security situation in Kwara North and renewed calls for stronger intelligence efforts and better protection for local communities.

The use of military uniforms by the attackers has sparked suspicions of insider involvement or access to security gear through the black market.

Efforts to get a response from the Kwara State Police Command were unsuccessful at the time of this report.