Church Worker Shot in Abuja After Police Officers Mishandle Rifle

Two Nigerian police officers have come under scrutiny after a tragic shooting incident at the Baptist Church in Kaura District, Abuja.

A church staff member, John Bargo, was seriously injured after one of the officers accidentally discharged a rifle during what witnesses described as reckless play.

The incident happened on April 23. Bargo was sitting outside the church waiting for a guitar he had ordered.

He was beside a police officer named Umar, who was assigned to the church for routine security duty. Another officer, Ahmed, was stationed at a nearby school across the street.

According to eyewitnesses, what started as playful behavior between the two officers quickly turned dangerous. Ahmed reportedly walked across the road, took Umar’s rifle, and appeared to be joking.

He cocked the gun and released the safety. Umar tried to take the rifle back and succeeded, but he didn’t clear the chamber, leaving a bullet inside.

Later, Ahmed returned and again grabbed the rifle. During the struggle, the gun accidentally went off. The bullet hit John Bargo in the leg, shattering his thigh bone.

Witness Beevan Magoni said John collapsed in pain, bleeding heavily and confused. “It was a terrible scene,” he said.

The aftermath of the incident has raised more concerns. Officer Ahmed reportedly fled the area and was missing for several days. Meanwhile, Umar returned to his post without facing any known disciplinary action.

The church had to suspend a major project to redirect over N5 million to cover John’s emergency surgery and medical care. While John survived the shooting, his road to recovery remains long and uncertain.

So far, neither officer has been officially charged or publicly punished, leaving the community demanding answers and accountability.