Fire Destroys Law School Hostel in Kano

A fire broke out on Wednesday night at the Nigerian Law School’s Kano Campus hostel, destroying the entire building and leaving students with losses.

The fire consumed valuable belongings, including clothes, documents, and electronic devices such as laptops.

While all students and staff were safely evacuated, many students are now distressed as the fire occurred just two weeks before their final bar examinations. Affected students were left with only the clothes they had on at the time.

A statement from the Nigerian Law School Muslim Students’ group confirmed the scale of the damage, describing the students’ losses as devastating.

Video footage shows students attempting to extinguish the fire without the assistance of fire service personnel. One student remarked, “I’ve never seen a fire service truck here in law school.”

As of now, the management of the Nigerian Law School has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

This tragedy follows another devastating fire that occurred a day earlier at an Almajiri school in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State, where at least 17 pupils lost their lives.

The fire, which started on Tuesday night, spread rapidly, trapping many pupils and leaving several others injured. Emergency responders arrived after significant damage had already been done.

Security expert Zagazola Makama confirmed the Zamfara incident, describing the fire as intense and devastating.

He noted that efforts to control the fire were delayed, leading to the tragic loss of lives and injuries.

