Finally, Court frees Ikoku four as traders shut down market

A Chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt today struck out all the charges brought by the Nigeria Police against the four persons arrested alongside Late Chima Ikwunado last year.

The freed persons, Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji and Ifeanyi Onyekwere, had charges earlier brought against them to include robbery, cultism, and car snatching.

The Chief Magistrate at the Court, Amadi A.O Nna struck out the matter and discharged the four accused persons following a report from the Directorate of Public Prosecution in the State Ministry of Justice on the matter, which exonerated the four persons of the accusations by the Eagle Crack squad of the Police in Port Harcourt led by SP Benson Adetuyi.

It stated that the allegations by the police against the four Ikoku traders were mere speculation and submitted that the accused persons be released from prison custody.

Lawyer to the accused persons, Morison Opue said the DPP’s legal advice has proved that his clients were falsely accused by the police.

Meanwhile, Ikoku spare part market in Port Harcourt was today shut down in protest over the death of the late Chima Ikwunado.

Ikoku, the biggest spare parts market in Rivers State, was completely deserted as the traders observed a sit-at-home, to also demand the release of those arrested during their street protest last Monday.

Chima Ikwunado, a mechanic at Ikoku Spare Part Market, who was arrested alongside four others by the E-Crack Team of the Police operating around mile one area of Port Harcourt, had died in detention.

His family, colleagues and civil society believe Chima was tortured to death but Police said he died of high sugar levels.

The freed traders who were arrested alongside the late Chima were arraigned in court for car snatching, armed robbery, and cultism even though the car owners had come out to say their cars were not stolen, but given to the late Chima, their mechanic, for repairs.