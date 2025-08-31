FG Unveils Future-Ready Curriculum for Basic, Senior Secondary, and Technical Education

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education, has announced the completion of a comprehensive review of curricula across all levels of basic, senior secondary, and technical education in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Mamman Tahir, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, explained that the review was carried out in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), among others.

According to Professor Ahmad, the revision goes beyond streamlining subjects to create room for deeper learning. Under the new structure, pupils in Primary 1–3 will now offer between 9 and 10 subjects, while those in Primary 4–6 will take 10–12 subjects. At the junior secondary level, students will have 12–14 subjects, while those in senior secondary schools will take 8–9 subjects. Technical school students will offer 9–11 subjects.

He emphasized that the revised curriculum aims to reduce content overload and provide more learning time, ensuring that students acquire relevant skills for today’s rapidly evolving world.

The Ministry commended stakeholders for their commitment and teamwork in the review process, which it described as a significant step toward delivering a stronger, future-focused curriculum for Nigerian learners. It also assured the public that the new curriculum will be implemented with strict monitoring to ensure effective adoption and smooth transition in schools nationwide.

Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the education system and equipping learners with the skills needed to thrive in the modern global economy.