FG to Begin $2bn Fibre Optic Project in Late 2025

The Federal Government is planning a $2 billion fibre optic network across Nigeria in the last quarter of 2025.

This was made known by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, who explained that the project will cover 90,000 kilometres across the country.

Tijani shared this during an interview for a documentary that reflects on President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office.

He said the digital sector has seen large growth under the current administration, pointing to a rise in foreign investments.

According to him, the sector drew in $191 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2024, which is a huge jump from $22 million in the same period in 2023.

The second quarter also saw an increase, with FDI rising from $25 million in 2023 to $114 million in 2024.

The minister said that efforts to build a digital economy are gaining ground.

He mentioned the success of the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, which began in October 2023.

It was initially meant to train 30,000 people, but it has already trained over 117,000 Nigerians in digital skills, with another 35,000 currently in training.

The long-term goal is to train three million people.

To improve internet access, the government will launch Project Bridge, which is focused on laying fibre optic cables.

The $2 billion investment is expected to make fast and affordable internet more accessible to Nigerians, no matter where they live.

The minister said that better connectivity could support economic growth by raising the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by up to 2.5 percent.

He also said that Nigeria is now among the top 60 countries in the world in terms of readiness for artificial intelligence (AI).

Local progress includes the launch of an AI Collective platform, which brings together partners like Google, Microsoft, and others.

For the first time, the ministry has funded 55 researchers to look into how technology can help improve agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Furthermore, ₦300 million has been given to 10 startups using AI and blockchain to improve farming in Nigeria.

In an effort to draw more global interest in Nigerian tech startups, the government has set up the Nigeria Startup House in San Francisco.

This project will help the country’s startups attract up to $5 billion in funding.

It will also help link local startups to global markets and government procurement opportunities.

Tijani added that more than 500 government tech workers have been trained in AI and digital public infrastructure.

He also said that the Digital Economy Bill, which aims to support digital growth, has passed its first reading in the National Assembly.

To help people in rural areas, the government plans to set up 7,000 telecom towers.

The goal is to cover 98 percent of the country.

According to Tijani, the Federal Executive Council has already approved the project.

He noted that 12 states have agreed to remove charges for Right-of-Way, making it easier to install cables and improve network services.