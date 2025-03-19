Avoiding Defective Service in Legal Proceedings

A recent case in court highlighted a crucial mistake that can jeopardize your entire case: providing incorrect phone numbers for service.

In this instance, the Claimant gave the wrong phone number of the Defendant to the registry, resulting in the Defendant not receiving the hearing notice.

Consequently, the service was deemed defective.

When serving hearing notices via text message, accuracy is key. If the number is wrong or no longer in use, the service is deemed defective.

Verify the phone number of the party to be served before using it for service.

Why is this important? The Supreme Court case of Compact Manifold Energy Services Ltd v. Pazan Services Nig Ltd (2020) 1 NWLR (Pt 1704) 70 @ 95, affirmed that service of a hearing notice through text message by the registrar of the court is good and sufficient notice.

Don’t let incorrect phone numbers jeopardize your case.

Double-check and verify phone numbers before using them for service in court.