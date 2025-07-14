FG Postpones Tuesday FEC Session In Honour of Buhari

The Federal Government has postponed the special Federal Executive Council (FEC) session initially scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London on Sunday.

According to a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the decision to defer the session was made due to the state funeral and burial rites set to take place in Daura, Katsina State, on the same day.

In addition, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in memory of the former leader.

The statement added that the Office of the Secretary would announce a new date for the special FEC session to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) after the funeral proceedings.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier directed the convening of the FEC session to honour Buhari’s “invaluable contributions to the nation.”

The remains of the late president are expected to arrive in Nigeria by noon on Tuesday, ahead of his burial in his hometown of Daura, in line with Islamic traditions.

Buhari passed away in a London clinic after a prolonged illness. His death was announced on Sunday, prompting President Tinubu to declare a seven-day national mourning, with all flags flying at half-staff across the country.

President Tinubu also dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to London to commiserate with the Buhari family and accompany the remains back to Nigeria.

The late President is set to receive full state honours in recognition of his service and legacy.