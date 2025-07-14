“Go and Marry”: Advice or Insult?

During my NYSC in Kaduna, I boarded a shuttle from Sabo to Kawo. At my stop, the conductor shouted, “Come down, my friend!”

To the average Nigerian ear, harmless. But to my tired brain, it sounded like an order—sharp, rude, like I was being evicted from my own life.

That’s the thing about language in Nigeria. It’s not always what is said, but how. Tone can turn “my friend” into mockery, and “come down” into combat.

Same with “Go and marry.”

On Facebook the other day, someone asked:

> “Is ‘Go and marry’ an insult or advice?”

I smiled. That question is more complex than it looks.

To someone emotionally and financially ready, it might sound like encouragement.

But say it to someone barely surviving or fresh out of heartbreak—it feels like a slap with words.

In Nigeria, “go and marry” isn’t just a sentence. It’s a trigger, a ticking social bomb.

We’re a society that wears communal pressure like perfume—weddings, church services, family WhatsApp groups—you’ll hear it:

“Go and marry.”

No context. No compassion. Just vibes and verdict.

Say it gently and privately, it might pass as advice.

Say it harshly or publicly, it lands like an insult—especially if the person is already feeling behind in life.

You see, it’s not the words. It’s the timing, tone, and target.

If you really care about someone, you’d say,

“You’re growing, you’re doing well. When the time is right, think about settling down.”

That’s advice.

But “Go and marry!” in that classic Nigerian tone?

That’s not advice. That’s a loud reminder that society is watching—and judging.

Some people take it and laugh.

Others take it and cry.

And a few take it as fuel—to grow, to wait, or to ignore completely.

Bottom line:

“Go and marry” isn’t always wrong.

But when it’s said like a warning bell or a punishment, it stops being helpful.

It becomes a reminder of expectations placed above realities.

So, before you say it to someone, ask yourself:

Am I building or breaking?

Supporting or shaming?

Advising or attacking?

Because in Nigeria, even “my friend” can sound like war—if you say it wrong.

