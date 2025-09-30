FG Launches Support Fund for Tertiary Institution Staff

In a major boost to the welfare and professional development of Nigeria’s tertiary education workforce, the Federal Government has launched the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), a groundbreaking initiative that offers academic and non-academic staff access to zero-interest loans of up to ₦10 million.

Speaking at the official unveiling, the Minister of Education described the scheme as a “landmark initiative that speaks directly to the heart of our commitment to the welfare and professional growth of our nation’s tertiary institution workforce.”

TISSF is designed as more than a welfare package; it is a strategic empowerment platform that gives staff the financial stability to serve students with renewed dedication while living with dignity and pride.

The scheme is a key part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Reform Agenda for Education, which places people at the centre of transforming the education sector and growing the economy.

The initiative is jointly implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI). Under its provisions, eligible staff will be able to access loans capped at 33.3 percent of their gross annual salary, repayable after five years, with a 12-month moratorium before repayment begins.

The loan covers a wide range of needs including medical support such as surgeries and emergency care, family and accommodation expenses including rent, home ownership, and renovation, transportation for vehicle purchase (including electric vehicles, bikes, tricycles, and CNG conversions), small-scale enterprises and agricultural ventures, as well as academic advancement through certifications, degrees, and capacity-building programmes.

Eligibility for the scheme extends to confirmed full-time academic and non-academic staff of all federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, as well as one state-owned university, polytechnic, and college of education in each state.

Applicants must have at least five years remaining until retirement and must be registered members of relevant staff associations such as ASUU, SSANU, and NASU.

“All eligible staff across our universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education are encouraged to begin their applications immediately,” the Minister said, adding that the scheme represents a historic opportunity to strengthen the backbone of Nigeria’s education system.

The launch of TISSF is widely seen as a significant step toward boosting staff morale, reducing financial hardship, and equipping Nigeria’s tertiary education workforce to contribute more effectively to national development.