Independence Day: Whatever They’re Hiding, Nigerians Will Soon Know— ADC Hits FG Over Parade Cancellation

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has faulted the Federal Government’s decision to cancel Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day parade, describing it as yet another sign of disconnect between the Presidency and the people.

Recall that the federal government had on Monday announced the suspension of the parade scheduled for October 1 in Abuja, while insisting that other anniversary events would proceed.

But speaking in an interview on Tuesday, ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, condemned the move, saying the parade is a powerful national symbol that should never be discarded.

“This independence celebration is a remarkable milestone an opportunity for Nigeria to project itself to the world and inspire confidence in our people. But what did the government do yet again? They cancelled the parade,” Abdullahi said.

He alleged that the real reason was President Bola Tinubu’s absence from Abuja, adding that excuses about economic constraints were unconvincing.

“At what point did they suddenly realize there is an economic challenge in the country? When they were sending out invitations, didn’t they know about the economic reality then? Whatever they are hiding, they owe it to Nigerians to be transparent. This decision does not reflect who we are as a country it is simply another case of presidential abstinence,” he argued.

Abdullahi also accused President Tinubu of neglecting key national duties, citing his failure to attend the Nigerian Defence Academy’s passing-out parade for two years running.

“About 800 officers were commissioned into the Nigerian military last Saturday, yet the President was absent. If he could not attend personally, he could at least have sent the Chief of Army Staff. Instead, he was in Lagos commissioning the renovated National Arts Theatre,” Abdullahi added.

The ADC spokesman warned that such repeated absences diminish the country’s image and erode public trust in leadership.