October 23, 2025 - 11:54 AM

FG Disburses ₦32.9 Billion to Boost Primary Healthcare Services 

HealthNews
— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Federal Government Disburses ₦32.9 Billion to Boost Primary Healthcare Services 
Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare

The Federal Government has distributed a fresh N32.9 billion to primary healthcare institutions all throughout Nigeria through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

With this third release in 2025, the goal is to reinforce basic health service delivery at the local level and enable Nigerians to have greater access to premium care.

 

In a statement made public on October 22, 2025, dubbed “The Red Letter,” Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate validated that the monies have already started showing up in primary healthcare clinics’ corporate bank accounts all throughout.

He underlined that the funds have been sent straight to local projects to improve service delivery rather than being kept in Abuja.

 

Pate claims the project highlights the government’s rededication to upgrading Nigeria’s healthcare system by enabling villages to openly manage and apply health funds.

He solicited involvement from ward health committees, community leaders, women’s groups, youth groups, and faith-based organizations to actively supervise the use of the money to guarantee its effectiveness.

 

The News Chronicle gathered that though the distribution gives a chance to regenerate the country’s main healthcare system, he warned that its success mostly rests on local responsibility.

Pate exhorted residents to insist on openness from their neighborhood health clinics and make sure the money resulted in noticeable changes like improved infrastructure, safer deliveries, and better availability of vital medications.

 

Under the 2014 National Health Act, the BHCPF was created to improve access to medical care for the underprivileged and weak. It is jointly run by the National Health Organization with at least one percent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund and donor donations.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, the Insurance Authority, and the National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee are involved in this initiative.

Through their respective State Social Health Insurance Authorities, qualified citizens may enroll for basic medical services, supplies, and emergency treatment across Nigeria.

Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah
Latest News

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

