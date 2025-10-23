APC Secretary Arrested Over Death of 45-Year-Old Woman in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested a 60-year-old man, Abdulmumini Garba, who serves as a secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in connection with the death of a 45-year-old woman, Falmata Abubakar.

Falmata’s lifeless body was discovered near the Federal University Gashua, sparking outrage and prompting a swift investigation by the police.

According to police reports obtained by the News Chronicle on Thursday, Garba confessed to giving the deceased a ride after she approached him for financial assistance to support her food business.

However, an argument reportedly ensued between them inside his vehicle, which tragically led to her death. In a bid to conceal the crime, Garba allegedly dumped her body in a bush close to the university.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, said Garba was apprehended following a thorough investigation.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, commended the officers involved in the case for their professionalism and assured the public that justice will be served.

“The case will be handled with full transparency and forwarded to court soon,” Abdulkarim stated.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Police Command has urged residents to remain calm as the investigation continues.