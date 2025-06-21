FG Denies Abandoning Nigerians in Iran, Plans Evacuation Via Armenia

The Federal Government has dismissed reports that its embassy in Iran has closed, leaving Nigerians stranded amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

Viral footage on Friday showed some Nigerians claiming the embassy had shut down.

But in a statement on Saturday, June 21, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa labeled the claims “false and misleading.”

The Ministry confirmed the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran remains open and is actively working to protect its citizens, though staff are currently operating remotely due to ongoing bombings in Tehran.

It added that evacuation efforts are underway in partnership with Armenia, with plans for safe passage through Yerevan already at an advanced stage.

This follows a meeting between Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires in Tehran, Dr. Abdulrasheed Omar Lawal, and Armenian officials.

Meanwhile, Nigerians in Iran needing help are urged to contact Mr. Esson Anzaku (+989393216872) or Abutalib (+989024199018), or email: nigeria.tehran@mfa.gov.ng, anzakuesson02@gmail.com, or lawshed@yahoo.com.

Citizens are advised to remain in touch with community coordinators and join the Nigerian group on the Iranian messaging app eitaa for real-time updates.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Nigerians abroad and continues to monitor the situation closely.