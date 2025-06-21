Atiku Rages Over Killings, Calls for Urgent Security Overhaul

Former PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent wave of violence in Borno, Plateau, Kano, and Kebbi that claimed over 50 lives, calling it a “devastating blow to Nigeria’s collective conscience.”

In a statement issued Sunday, the former vice president expressed sympathy to affected families, stressing that “these tragedies are not mere statistics, they are shattered families and stolen dreams.”

Atiku urged the government to end the normalization of mass bloodshed and adopt a decisive, people-focused security strategy that puts human life first.