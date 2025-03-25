Cynthia Morgan Urges President Tinubu to Ease Hardship Amid Subsidy Removal

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, now known as Madrina, has called on President Bola Tinubu to take urgent action to address the growing hardship in the country.

She admitted that while she initially supported the removal of the petrol subsidy, the economic impact has become unbearable for many Nigerians.

In a heartfelt video shared on her TikTok page, Madrina expressed her concerns over the rising cost of living and increasing crime rates.

She acknowledged that the government’s decision to remove the subsidy was aimed at redirecting funds to other sectors but believes the country was not prepared for such a drastic move.

“Are you guys feeling what I’m feeling? I’m not even going to lie, I’m feeling it o! And it’s quite unfortunate that we might not be able to do much other than plead with the government,” she said. She explained that while spending over $8 billion on fuel subsidies was unsustainable, removing it entirely has left many Nigerians struggling to survive.

Madrina urged the government to reconsider its stance and reinstate at least 50% of the subsidy to provide relief. Instead of protests or online rants, she suggested a “begging challenge,” encouraging Nigerians to collectively appeal to the government for intervention.

With many citizens facing worsening economic conditions, her plea echoes the frustrations of countless Nigerians hoping for a solution to ease their daily struggles.