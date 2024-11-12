Ohaneze to Partner SDG Youth Int’l to Empower Southeast Youths

As part of its strategic efforts to ensure the economic emancipation of Igbo youths, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide youth wing has secured the go-ahead of the office of the Nigerian/Africa Representative of SDG Youth International for a partnership that will yield a capacity building and empowerment workshop for youths in the Southeast zone of Nigeria.

The plan was revealed by the SDG Youth International Country/ Regional Representative, Comrade Uzo Ifeanyi, when the leadership of the Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Addressing the Igbo youth leaders, Comrade Uzor expressed gratitude to the leadership of Ohanaeze Youths for their visit, which he said signifies their commitment to exploring every necessary means to secure a better bargain for Igbo youths.

According to him, Igbo youths are the greatest human resource in the African region, and he assured that his organization would hold a capacity-building workshop for Youths in the South East zone based on their request.

Comrade Uzoh stated, “Indeed, we haven’t done any programme in Southeast, but going forward, this office will cooperate with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide in developing programmes in line with the mandate of the SDG Youth International towards Capacity Building for Development and Empowerment.”

Speaking earlier on behalf of the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide, Mazi Okpalaezeukwu told the SDG Youth International that Igbo Youths have been marginalized in distributing various empowerment schemes in Nigeria.

He noted that this has driven the spate of youth engagement in non-state activities and other ventures that threaten the region’s future.

He pleaded for the extension of the organization’s programmes to the Southeast zone to enable Igbo Youths to benefit from SDG Youth International’s global youth development programmes.

“We at the Ohaneze Ndigbo youths have been clamoring for these kinds of programs and other non-kinetic strategies towards addressing the problems of the Southeast.

“We are hoping that the capacity building programme will complement our efforts at getting governments at various levels, development partners, well-meaning individuals and groups, to support youth development in the region,” he posited.

Okpalaezeukwu also hailed the appointment of Comrade Uzoh Ifeanyi as Country/Africa Representative of the SDG Youth International, describing it as a testament to his commitment, passion, and dedication as a foremost and comprehensive Youth Activist both in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS and the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN.

Corroborating, the National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo Youth Group, Mazi Chika Art Adiele, described Comrade Uzoh Ifeanyi as a beacon of Light to African Youths and their window to International Community on Youth Development and Empowerment matters.

Other Igbo Youth leaders who participated in their deliberations with Comrade Uzoh were comrade Oscar Kalu and the Speaker of Ndigbo Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rikki Nwajiofor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...