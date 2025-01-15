Federal Government Launches Digital Literacy Training for Civil Servants

The Federal Government has introduced a digital literacy training program for federal civil servants to enhance their skills and ability to use modern digital tools effectively.

This initiative, led by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in partnership with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, aims to improve the productivity and efficiency of government employees through digital technologies.

At the launch of a three-day workshop in Abuja, NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, highlighted that digital transformation focuses on empowering people, not just adopting technology.

He explained that successful transformation requires the active participation of individuals to create policies, design services, and deliver them effectively to citizens.

To achieve the ambitious goal of 70% digital literacy by 2027, NITDA has introduced the “Digital Literacy for All” (DL4ALL) program. This initiative aims to provide Nigerians with essential digital skills to navigate the digital world. Key components of the program.

Speaking on behalf of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Fatima Sugra Tabi’a Mahmood emphasized the importance of transforming Nigeria’s civil service into a globally competitive, technology-driven workforce.

She noted that this workshop is more than just a training program—it is an opportunity to shape the future of the country’s public service.

Mrs. Mahmood also commended the partnership between NITDA and the Office of the Head of Civil Service, describing it as a prime example of collaboration to achieve shared goals.

She expressed gratitude to all participating organizations for their contributions to advancing the civil service’s digital transformation agenda.

