Cardi B Slams Offset for Delaying Their Divorce and Neglecting Christmas Gifts for Kids

American rapper Cardi B has opened up about the ongoing drama in her relationship with fellow rapper Offset, revealing that their divorce has yet to be finalized because he refuses to sign the papers.

The artist vented her frustrations during a recent livestream, where she didn’t hold back. Cardi blasted the Migos rapper for neglecting their kids during Christmas while continuing to play games with their divorce proceedings.

“I didn’t want to do this,” Cardi began, visibly upset. “But I don’t like when I’m at peace, and someone keeps calling me over and over, doing sneaky things behind the scenes just to piss me off.”

The rapper called out Offset for his lack of involvement with their kids, claiming he’s only recently reached out to their newborn daughter.

“You love your kids so much, but you didn’t even buy them Christmas gifts,” she said. “You went to New York to buy your other kids gifts, but didn’t get my kids anything. You’re doing this just to spite me.”

Cardi didn’t mince words as she demanded action: “You’re going to stop playing with me and sign these divorce papers. Stop using my kids as an excuse especially when you didn’t even think about them for Christmas!”

Cardi and Offset welcomed their third child last year. However, despite announcing their separation in December 2023 and filing for divorce, the legal process remains incomplete.

