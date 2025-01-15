Former Barcelona Midfielder Franck Kessié Reflects on Time at Camp Nou

In a heartfelt interview, former Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessié expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Catalan club.

Kessié, who joined Barcelona in 2022, reflected on his time at Camp Nou, describing it as an “honor” to be a part of the club’s rich history.

Despite his relatively short stint with the club, Kessié cherished the experience, citing the opportunity to win a league title and develop strong bonds with his teammates, staff, and fans. The Ivorian midfielder acknowledged that his time at Barcelona was fleeting, but he took pride in giving his all to the club.

Kessié reserved special praise for Barcelona’s former manager, Xavi, and President Joan Laporta, thanking them for allowing him to fulfill his dream of playing for the club. He also expressed his appreciation for the warm reception he received from his former teammates during a recent visit.

The midfielder also shared his thoughts on Barcelona’s promising young players, singling out Lamine Yamal for praise. Kessié noted that Yamal had already demonstrated incredible quality during his time training with the first team and predicted a bright future for the youngster.

Kessié also expressed his optimism about Barcelona’s prospects, drawing parallels with the club’s glorious past. He encouraged the club’s fans, known as “culés,” to continue supporting the team through thick and thin, confident that their loyalty would help the team overcome challenges.

In a final nod to his affection for the club, Kessié concluded the interview with a rallying cry, exclaiming “Visca el Barça” – a phrase that translates to “Long live Barcelona” – leaving no doubt about his enduring love for the Catalan giants.

