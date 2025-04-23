Gunmen Kill Herder in Jos South, 26 Cattle Allegedly Poisoned in Mangu

Gunmen have reportedly killed a herder named Hamza Sulaiman in the Shen community of Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State.

According to Garba Abdullahi, Chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), the attack happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday while six herders were out grazing cattle. In addition to Hamza’s death, three cows and several sheep were also killed.

Jafar Jibrin Bayero, Hamza’s uncle, said his nephew’s body was later discovered in a shallow grave. Hamza was laid to rest in Dadin Cowa after funeral prayers.

Fulani leaders have condemned the attack, called for justice, and urged their communities to stay calm and peaceful.

In a separate incident in Mangu Local Government Area, 26 cattle were allegedly poisoned near the INEC office around 1:30 p.m. Musa Muhammad, Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Mangu, said the animals were grazing when they consumed poisoned mangoes and contaminated water. Local security forces, including the DSS and police, visited the scene and confirmed the deaths.

Muhammad accused a local youth group, Muwagvle, of carrying out the poisoning. However, the group’s spokesperson, Satmak Bala, denied any involvement and called the accusation baseless.

Meanwhile, the Plateau chapter of the Coalition of Fulani Registered Organizations denied making any demands for peace in the state.

Their Chairman, Garba Abdullahi, clarified that their April 7 press briefing in Kaduna was a call for help concerning rising insecurity in Bokkos Local Government Area. He said the message was misunderstood and misrepresented by some media outlets.