Father of Murdered Kogi Photojournalist Dies From Stroke

Chief James Aiyepeku, father of late photojournalist Ayobami Aiyepeku, has died just weeks after his son was brutally murdered in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The elder Aiyepeku passed away on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, reportedly from a stroke brought on by the shock and grief of Ayobami’s death on July 22.

Speaking at the family home in Lokoja, Ayobami’s elder brother, Timothy Aiyepeku, said their father had been deeply traumatised by the tragedy.

“On Wednesday, August 6, after rushing to complete arrangements for the release of Ayobami’s body for burial, I came home to the news that my father had fallen ill and was hospitalised. Although he initially showed signs of recovery, his condition worsened, and he died on Tuesday,” Timothy recounted.

He said the family suspects foul play in Ayobami’s murder, noting that both his brother’s phone and that of the alleged killer who reportedly took his own life were missing.

Timothy urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice is served.

“We trust the police to do their job, but they need to put in the necessary resources to achieve justice for my brother. So far, we have not received any updates on the investigation,” he said.

Kogi State Police Command spokesperson, Williams Ovye Aya, had earlier confirmed that Ayobami was allegedly killed by his friend, Jacob Adebayo Oluwapelumi, inside an office near the Government House/GRA area of Lokoja on July 22.