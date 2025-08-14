spot_img
August 14, 2025

Toke Makinwa Pregnant at 40

By: Esther Salami

Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has announced that she is expecting her first child. 

The 40-year-old shared the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 13, posting a video in which she revealed her baby bump while dressed in a floral gown.

In an emotional caption, Makinwa described the pregnancy as “the biggest project of my life, the highest calling ever.” She expressed gratitude to God for what she called a perfectly timed blessing, writing:

“2025… What a difference a year can make. Dear God, you did this one, you have completely changed my life. You opened this door that nobody can shut. All that time I was convinced you had forgotten me, I didn’t understand why it took so long but now I see it. You worked on my heart posture to get me ready for the biggest blessing and the highest calling.”

Addressing her unborn child, whom she affectionately referred to as “My bug,” she added: “I cannot wait to meet you. You’ve made me the happiest person on earth, baby. Thank you for choosing me to come through life. The answer to my prayers… you’ve blessed me already. My heart is over the moon.”

The announcement quickly drew widespread attention online. Within the first two hours, her post generated more than 40,000 comments, and by Thursday morning it had surpassed 65,000 comments and 350,000 likes. Congratulatory messages poured in from colleagues and celebrities including Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Mo Abudu, Timini Egbuson, Simi, Hilda Baci, Bimbo Ademoye, Omoni Oboli, AY Comedian, Kiekie, and Tacha.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNSqUlXtqZq/?igsh=YzljYTk1ODg3Zg==

Makinwa has previously spoken publicly about her desire to become a mother. In past interviews, she admitted to considering surrogacy and described the waiting period as difficult. In her latest post, she explained that the delay had prepared her emotionally for motherhood, writing: “Listen, God is never late, and God can be trusted. My healed pain will break someone else’s chain. My season is here.”

Makinwa is not currently married. She was previously married to fitness entrepreneur Maje Ayida between 2014 and 2017, a union that ended in divorce. Despite speculation, she has not revealed the identity of her child’s father.

Toke Makinwa remains one of Nigeria’s most prominent media figures, who has built a career as a radio host, television presenter, actress, and author.

Nigeria Needs Integrated and Efficient Transport System
Father of Murdered Kogi Photojournalist Dies From Stroke
