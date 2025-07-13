Arsenal’s efforts to sign Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres on transfer have been dealt another blow after Sporting CP announced disciplinary measures against the forward for not reporting to pre-season training.

Club president Frederico Varandas termed himself in stern disapproval with the player’s mysterious absence, claiming that this attitude is making it difficult for any potential deal to be reached with Arsenal.

The Gunners have been directly negotiating with the prolific frontman, whose 54 goals in 52 games last campaign saw Sporting achieve back-to-back league championships. Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta was said to have met with Gyokeres last week in Portugal, and sources close to the negotiations say the North London club is confident of finalizing a deal of around €70 million (around £60 million) with add-ons.

But Sporting’s administration seems not to be bothered about the tone and nature of pressure being exerted by the transfer. Varandas was candid in his utterances to Portuguese news agency Lusa, implying, “No one is above the club. This situation can still be resolved, but not through coercion. A large fine and an apology might settle things, but if clubs think this forces our hand, they’re gravely mistaken.”

While Sporting have already indicated that they could potentially negotiate under Gyokeres’ €100 million (£85 million) release clause, they now refer to not budging, particularly with the player’s silence and inactivity.

Adding expert view to the transfer saga, Abuja-based Setraco FC Assistant Coach and Kubwa-based Runners FC head coach, Lawal Abdulrahim, is of the view that while the position taken by Gyokeres might be seen to be brash, it is part of a larger movement among best-performing players. “It’s not unusual these days for elite players to take a stand when they feel undervalued or when negotiations stall unfairly. Gyokeres had a phenomenal season, and if Arsenal can harness that in the Premier League, he could be a force,” Coach Lawal explained.

But the experienced coach also warned against a knee-jerk reaction. “Yes, the stats are incredible, but Arsenal must be sure they are bringing in a player who aligns with their values,” he added. “Mikel Arteta has built a tightly knit unit with clear discipline. If this move is to happen, it must come with mutual respect and professionalism, not just headlines.”

With the transfer window open, all attention now shifts to waiting for the reaction of Gyokeres to the standoff and whether Arsenal will match Sporting’s price or leave what could be a grand adventure.