Exclusive: Ghost Contractors Haunt Zaria Hospital’s ₦20m Gate Project

Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, is in the hot seat over a contract for the modification of its main entrance gate, which has turned into a financial riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.

An audit report, exclusively obtained by The News Chronicle, has exposed a troubling case of alleged contract mismanagement, where a single job was seemingly given to two different contractors for the same price of ₦20,422,065.25. This stunning revelation has raised eyebrows and is now the focus of intense scrutiny.

The audit report, which reads like a suspense novel, points to a glaring breach of procurement protocol. According to the findings, the hospital’s management failed to produce evidence of due process, as required by the Public Procurement Act, 2007. Specifically, there was no proof that quotations were obtained from at least three unrelated contractors or suppliers. This procedural lapse is a serious red flag, suggesting that the contract may not have been awarded on a level playing field.

The plot thickened when the audit revealed two separate letters of award, both for the same job and the exact same amount. The first letter, dated December 14, 2021, was issued to an unnamed contractor. A mere seven days later, on December 21, 2021, a second letter for the identical contract was awarded to another contractor. This dual award is a perplexing twist that has left many scratching their heads, as it raises serious questions about the transparency and integrity of the process.

The audit report didn’t mince words, attributing these anomalies to “weaknesses in the internal control system” at the hospital. This suggests that the management’s grip on financial matters may be slipping. The potential fallout from this is significant, as the audit warns of serious risks, including the “misappropriation of funds” and “loss of funds.” These are not light accusations and could have far-reaching consequences for the hospital and its leadership.

The hospital’s management has chosen to remain tight-lipped on the matter, offering “No response” to the issues raised by the auditors. This silence, as the audit report notes, is as good as an admission of guilt, leaving the findings to stand as valid. It’s a classic case of stonewalling, where the management seems to be playing a waiting game, hoping the storm will blow over.

In light of the findings, the auditors have thrown the ball into the Chief Medical Director’s court, recommending that they be requested to justify the two-pronged award of the contract to the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly. This recommendation puts the matter squarely in the hands of the nation’s highest oversight body, ensuring that this issue won’t be swept under the rug.

The auditors also laid down a clear path for recovery, recommending that the sum of ₦20,422,065.25 be recovered and remitted to the Treasury. They also warned that if the recommendations are not implemented, sanctions relating to irregular payments, as specified in the Financial Regulations, 2009, should apply. This is a clear warning shot, a reminder that the law has a long arm and will eventually catch up.