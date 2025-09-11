EXCLUSIVE: ATBUTH in Hot Water Over N2.2M ‘Ghost’ Advances

Bauchi, Nigeria – In a shocking turn of events, the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi has found itself in the crosshairs of an audit report, raising serious questions about its financial practices.

An exclusive document obtained by The News Chronicle reveals that the hospital granted cash advances totaling N2,239,854.00 to officers, a move that appears to be a flagrant violation of established procurement procedures. This financial faux pas has not only raised eyebrows but also cast a long shadow of doubt over the institution’s internal control systems.

The audit report, which reads like a financial thriller, lays bare the details of the alleged transgression. It meticulously points out that the cash advances were a significant step beyond the N200,000.00 threshold, a ceiling clearly defined by the Treasury Circular Ref. No. TRY/A7 & B7/2015/OAGF/CAD/026/V.1/178. This circular, a cornerstone of financial prudence in public service, mandates that all procurement of stores and services exceeding this amount must be executed through the award of contracts, a rule that seems to have been thrown to the wind.

The auditors, acting as financial detectives, didn’t stop there. They also brought to light another concerning detail: the hospital’s actions have reportedly deprived the Federal Government of revenue amounting to N302,380.29. This sum, which should have accrued from a cocktail of taxes and duties—5% Withholding Tax (WHT), 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT), and 1% Stamp Duty—is now a ghost in the machine, a direct consequence of circumventing the proper channels.

The report suggests that these “anomalies” are a clear symptom of a deeper malaise—weaknesses in the hospital’s internal control system. The auditors, in their evaluation, paint a grim picture, noting that the management’s silence on the matter is deafening. With no response forthcoming, the findings remain as valid as the day they were written, a ticking time bomb waiting for action.

The recommendations section of the report serves as a roadmap to redemption, or at least, accountability. It calls for the Chief Medical Director to be summoned to justify the granting of the advances to the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly.

But the recommendations don’t end there. They also demand the immediate recovery and remittance of the N2,239,854.00 to the Treasury. This is a non-negotiable step, a lifeline thrown to the public purse to recover what was seemingly lost. The report further insists on forwarding evidence of this remittance to the Public Accounts Committees, ensuring that every step is transparent and verifiable.

The risks associated with this saga are as clear as day. The report explicitly mentions two major red flags: “Payment for jobs not executed” and “Diversion of public funds.” These are not just risks; they are a direct challenge to the integrity of public service and a blow to the trust placed in these institutions by the public. The lack of a response from the management only amplifies these concerns, leaving many to wonder if they have something to hide.

As the nation watches, all eyes are on the hospital’s management and the Public Accounts Committees, waiting to see if justice will be served and if the ghost of this financial scandal will finally be laid to rest.