Ex-Commissioner, Omenugha confirmed as COOU Vice Chancellor

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has confirmed the appointment of Prof Kate Omenugha as substantive Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State.

The formal appointment letter was presented to Omenugha by the Secretary to State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu at a ceremony held at the Light House in Awka.

A statement by Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said Omenugha’s confirmation followed her exemplary performance during her tenure as Acting Vice Chancellor.

“It was a period characterised by positive institutional changes and visionary leadership that has positioned COOU for greater academic excellence and innovation.

“The appointment comes after a rigorous interview process, demonstrating the Governor’s commitment to merit-based appointments and ensuring the university continues to thrive under experienced and capable leadership,” the statement partly reads.

Speaking on the appointment, the Governor emphasized his administration’s dedication to educational excellence and the strategic importance of strong leadership in the State’s institutions of higher learning.

The Governor also expressed confidence that Omenugha’s proven track record and innovative approach would drive COOU to new heights of academic achievement and institutional development.

“Professor Omenugha brings extensive academic and administrative experience to her new role, having demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities during her acting tenure.

“Her vision for the university aligns with the state government’s broader educational transformation agenda,” he said.

While wishing Omenugha a successful tenure, Soludo assured her of the government’s full support, just as the university community and stakeholders welcomed the appointment, expressing optimism for the continued growth and development of the institution under her leadership.

Omenugha was a former Commissioner for Education in Anambra before she was appointed as acting Vice Chancellor of the University, before the latest confirmation.