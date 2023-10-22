Europe and Bundesliga top scorer Serhou Guirassy to be out for a few weeks with injury

Guinea and Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy has been confirmed to be out for a few weeks by his club following a hamstring injury he sustained during the Stuttgart Bundesliga tie against Union Berlin yesterday.

The 27-year-old scored Stuttgart’s first goal just 16 minutes into the game and was withdrawn in the 30th minute of the first half. Stuttgart scored two more goals in the second half to earn all three points.

“Serhou Guirassy set for spell on sidelines

Serhou Guirassy sustained a minor muscular injury in his left hamstring in the Bundesliga match at Union Berlin. As a result, the 27-year-old will be unavailable for a few weeks.

For Dan-Axel Zagadou, who was also forced off early in Berlin, scans have not revealed any structural damage.”

VfB head coach Sebastian Hoeneß: “The loss of Serhou is a blow for him personally and for us as a team. Everyone’s seen what phenomenal form Serhou has been in lately. We must and will compensate for his absence as well as possible.”

Guirassy is currently Europe’s top scorer after hitting 14 in his 8 league appearances for Stuttgart. His goals place Stuttgart in second place and a point behind Bundesliga league leaders Leverkusen.

