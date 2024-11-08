Europa League: Osimhen Scores Brace, Man United Secures First Win

Matchday four of the UEFA Europa League saw action across various European stadiums, with teams like Manchester United, Ajax, and Lazio registering significant results. Lazio remains the only team yet to lose a win after four rounds.

Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, scored twice in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with goals in the 31st and 39th minutes, helping his team return to winning form.

Another Nigerian standout, Cyriel Dessers, played a key role for Rangers by scoring the equalizer in the 64th minute to earn a draw against Olympiacos.

Manchester United achieved their first European win of the season after three consecutive draws under former manager Erik ten Hag. Interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy remains unbeaten, having secured two wins and one draw, including a recent Premier League draw against Chelsea.

Ajax delivered the evening’s most decisive victory, defeating Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-0, with three goals in the first half and two in the second.

Current standings after matchday four:

