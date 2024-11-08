APC Leadership in Borno State Holds Key Strategic Meeting Ahead of 2027 Elections

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State convened an important strategic meeting on Thursday at the party’s state secretariat in Maiduguri.

The gathering, which took place at the party’s headquarters, brought together a broad representation of the APC’s state-level and grassroots leadership, aiming to discuss plans and strengthen the party’s organizational efforts as they prepare for the 2027 elections.

Present at the meeting were key figures from the APC’s state executive body, including the state chairman, deputy chairman, secretary, zonal vice chairmen, publicity secretary, and several other prominent executive members.

The APC executives were also joined by the leadership of local government supervisory councilors, who play a crucial role in maintaining the party’s presence and effectiveness at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed various strategies to ensure the APC’s success in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Topics of focus included the importance of effective and diligent leadership, dedication to the party’s values and objectives, and a commitment to strengthening relationships with the grassroots communities.

Barrister Loskuri, the party’s secretary, addressed the councilors, expressing his appreciation for their dedication and ongoing support.

He acknowledged the crucial role the councilors play in serving the grassroots communities across Borno State, which, he noted, is essential for the party’s continued influence and success.

Barrister Loskuri urged the councilors to remain steadfast in their efforts, encouraging them to continue their service with diligence and commitment to the APC’s principles.

This meeting highlights the APC’s proactive approach to fortifying its organizational structure and ensuring unity among its ranks.

By engaging local leaders, the APC is setting the groundwork for a cohesive, state-wide effort that strengthens governance at all levels.

