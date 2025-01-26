Ethnic Cleansing? Trump Provokes Outrage with Plan to Relocate Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, former U.S. President Donald Trump made remarks aboard Air Force One that have sparked global controversy, as he suggested relocating Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries such as Jordan and Egypt.

His comments, described by critics as a deviation from longstanding U.S. foreign policy, have drawn sharp responses from leaders and organizations worldwide.

Trump’s Proposal

Speaking to reporters during the flight, Trump described Gaza as “a mess” and “a demolition site,” referencing the destruction caused by the ongoing 15-month war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump proposed a drastic solution: relocating around 1.5 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries.

“I said to [Jordan’s King Abdullah II] that I’d love for you to take on more, because I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess,” Trump said. He added, “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing.”

The former president stated that the move could be temporary or permanent and suggested building new housing for displaced Palestinians in other locations.

“Almost everything is demolished, and people are dying there. So, I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing at a different location where maybe they can live in peace for a change,” he elaborated.

Jordan and Egypt Respond

Trump’s proposal was met with firm rejection from Jordan and Egypt. King Abdullah II, who had a phone conversation with Trump, has repeatedly emphasized that Jordan’s acceptance of more Palestinian refugees is a “red line.” Jordan already hosts over 2.39 million Palestinian refugees, according to the United Nations.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who was reportedly due to discuss the issue with Trump, has previously denounced forced displacement of Palestinians. In October 2023, el-Sisi warned that such actions would pave the way for similar expulsions from the West Bank to Jordan.

“The displacement or expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza simply means that a similar situation will also take place… the land will be there, but the people won’t,” el-Sisi said.

Palestinian Reaction

Palestinians in Gaza expressed outrage at the proposal. Abu Yahya Rashid, a displaced resident of Khan Younis, declared to BBC, “This land is ours and the property of our ancestors throughout history. We will not leave it except as corpses.”

Hamas, the governing body in Gaza, vowed to resist any such plans. Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim stated, “Our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip endured death and destruction for 15 months… without leaving their land. Therefore, they will not accept any offers or solutions.”

Independent Palestinian politician Dr. Mustafa Barghouti labeled the proposal as a “conspiracy of ethnic cleansing” and vowed it would fail.

The Devastation in Gaza

The war between Israel and Hamas, which began over a year ago, has left Gaza in ruins. The United Nations estimates that 60% of Gaza’s infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, has been destroyed.

Around 92% of homes have been damaged or reduced to rubble. The conflict has displaced approximately 90% of Gaza’s two million residents, many of whom have been forced to move repeatedly.

Support from Israeli Far-Right Leaders

Trump’s remarks have found support among Israel’s far-right politicians. Former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commended Trump for the idea, stating it aligns with his party’s vision for voluntary emigration of Palestinians. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also endorsed the suggestion, calling it “a great idea.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, avoided directly addressing Trump’s relocation proposal. In a statement on January 26, Netanyahu thanked Trump for “keeping your promise to give Israel the tools it needs to defend itself,” referring to Trump’s decision to lift a hold on 2,000-pound bombs previously restricted by the Biden administration.

International Reactions and Criticism

The international community voiced concerns over Trump’s comments, with many interpreting them as a break from decades of U.S. policy advocating for a two-state solution.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, expressed skepticism, stating, “The idea that all the Palestinians are going to leave and go somewhere else, I don’t see that to be overly practical.”

Meanwhile, displaced Palestinians in Gaza expressed a mix of despair and determination.

“There is nothing there—there is no life, everything is demolished,” one man said to BBC, waiting anxiously to return to his ruined home in northern Gaza.

