Illegal Mining: Identifying The Real Economic Saboteurs

A monolithic economy, we are told, refers to an economic system that is heavily reliant on a single industry, sector, or commodity.

Nigeria is never short in supply of seminal works on how to avoid the inherent and imminent consequences of over-reliance on a mono-product economy. We know that our over-reliance on oil has made our economy vulnerable to fluctuations in that industry.

All efforts to diversify the economy have failed largely because of corruption and the lack of political will to see these through.

Agriculture, which is a low hanging fruit from which we can at least feed ourselves and earn scarce foreign exchange, has failed as a government project but has been successfully implemented by individuals, especially public office holders who are politically exposed.

The nation’s economy is constantly in a precarious situation as we look up to oil prices in the international market to remain favourable so we can have enough from it and the little coming from taxes and VAT to share to an increasingly over-dependent states to pay civil servants salaries and for the political class to corruptly enrich themselves.

As part of President Tinubu’s efforts to diversify the revenue generation, the government has shown some interest in solid minerals development since the coming of Dr. Dele Alake, as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

The minister has continued to receive plaudits for his contributions to this sector since his appointment. The minister’s foray into this sector as a trained journalist is indicative of the fact that in spite of one’s professional training, whatever one sets out to do can be achieved.

One of the notable introductions of the minister to tackle economic saboteurs in the sector is the recent introduction of mining marshals. According to Dr. Alake, the Mining Marshals would combat illegal mining.

The move, he said, is part of the government’s efforts to regulate the sector and ensure that mining activities are carried out in a legal and environmentally sustainable manner.

The Mining Marshals is a multi-agency security force that aims to enforce laws and regulations in the mining sector. Since its establishment, the Marshals, we are told, have already made a significant impact, with over 300 illegal miners arrested.

The government’s goal, according to reports, is to transition illegal miners to organised and legal cooperative mining. To achieve this, the government has established 250 cooperatives and 150 new buying centres, which marks a significant step towards formalising the industry and generating revenue.

By establishing the Mining Marshals, the Minister aims to ensure that Nigeria’s mining sector contributes significantly to the country’s economic growth and development.

The big question to ask is, how far is the government willing to go to address the glaring case of economic sabotage by these very highly placed and privileged Nigerians and their collaborators from outside the country?

The fact that the activities of bandits in some states like Zamfara have remained intractable as a result of this is not new to anyone except those who wish to fool themselves.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the Senator representing Edo North, last week, accused retired military generals of being behind illegal mining activities across Nigeria.

Oshiomhole, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, made the claim last Friday during the presentation of the 2025 budget report by Sampson Ekong, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development, before the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State and a member of the Appropriations Committee stated that the retired generals involved in illegal mining are well-known figures, adding that their identities are widely recognised across Africa.

He also referenced a letter he wrote to former President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter when he was in office.

Oshiomhole said, “Ongoing illegal mining is being carried out by retired generals, and we know who they are. Yes, we know them. Everyone in Africa knows them.”

He said the nation’s efforts to diversify its economy would remain unattainable if the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu fails to tackle the issue of illegal mining.

The committee members echoed Oshiomhole’s concerns and called for stronger actions from security agencies.

Oshiomhole highlighted the challenges faced in conducting primary elections in Zamfara due to illegal mining activities and stressed the need for a robust response.

“To combat this issue, we may need to deploy the military, even if it means using force against those involved in illegal extraction. We should also consider forming a joint task force involving the Army, Police, and Air Force,” he suggested.

Oshiomhole is a loyal APC member and a former chairman of the ruling party, so he knows what he is talking about and the implications of his comments.

While we can understand that under former President Buhari nothing came out of his report on activities of illegal miners, can it also be reported after Tinubu’s tenure, that this clear case of economic sabotage by the high and mighty will also go unchallenged?

This same ugly scenario is what is playing out in the oil sector with oil-laden ships disappearing without trace. It’s also the reason why those otherwise visible pipelines through which our oil has been stolen have remained invisible to both the security operatives and the governments.

That this large-scale illegal mining is perpetrated by well-heeled Nigerians is common knowledge, but who will bell the cat?

While we commend the minister for establishing mining marshals, the critical question to ask is, will their mandate remain to hunt the labourers engaged by these generals or will they go the whole hog?

Parading couriers, street urchins, foot soldiers or boy boy, as we say in local lingo, is not the solution to economic sabotage. We are either going the whole hog, or continue to make a laughing stock of ourselves before the rest of the world.

Who are these retired generals?

