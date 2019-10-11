Etebo Pulls Out Of Super Eagles Squad Against Brazil

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr will have to prosecute Nigeria’s international friendly clash against Brazil with just 21 players after Stoke City’s midfielder, Ogenekaro Etebo withdrew from the squad due to visa issue.

The 23-year-old was not part of the 19 players that landed in Singapore on Thursday but was expected to link up with the squad. However, it has now been confirmed that he will miss the encounter as he was unable to get a visa.

His absence means 21 players are in camp ahead of the clash against Samba boys. Etebo’s withdrawal is the latest after Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina and Samuel Kalu all pulled out of the squad due to injury.

No replacement will be called up for Etebo.

Meanwhile, the 21 players had a light training on Thursday before getting a glimpse of the Samba Boys 1-1 draw against Senegal.

They are expected to have their first full training on Friday. The clash against Brazil is the first time since 2003 that the two nations will clash.

Source: Soccernet