ChatGPT Now Handles Excel Tasks Without Microsoft Office

ChatGPT, the popular artificial intelligence tool developed by OpenAI, is now capable of performing advanced tasks within spreadsheet applications like Microsoft Excel.

Previously, ChatGPT was mainly used to assist users by generating Excel formulas or explaining spreadsheet functions in simple terms. For example, users could request, in plain language, a formula to evaluate whether a value in one column meets certain conditions in another. The AI would respond with a properly structured Excel formula.

As Forbes explained, “ChatGPT itself came up with this instance: If column A is greater than 100 and column B says ‘Yes,’ mark it as Approve,” and then provided the exact syntax.

However, recent reports suggest the model has moved beyond just assisting with Excel. ChatGPT can now interact directly with spreadsheets, performing tasks such as opening, editing, populating, and analyzing data, without relying on Microsoft Excel software itself.

According to Business Standard, “New tools under development will allow users to create and edit spreadsheets and presentations directly within ChatGPT, eliminating the need for Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, or any Microsoft software access.”

Artificial intelligence applications are growing significantly where large language models (LLMs) are beginning to perform more hands-on tasks across traditional productivity tools.

GitHub documentation noted that “ChatGPT-4, the latest iteration from OpenAI, has demonstrated impressive abilities in linguistic processing and task execution, particularly in the realm of Excel spreadsheet management.”

Beyond just filling in formulas or assisting with syntax, the AI can now carry out actions that have typically required human oversight.

These include data entry, basic calculations, formatting, and the generation of standard reports. The GitHub author, using the handle Ameenha23, stated that ChatGPT “shows a profound understanding of Excel’s operational framework,” and that it can guide users through complex procedures while automating many routine tasks.

This progression has raised both anticipation and concern. On one hand, it offers productivity benefits for businesses and individuals who may not have extensive technical training. On the other, it has led to renewed discussions about job displacement, especially for roles involving repetitive office tasks. As Forbes observed, “ChatGPT will make many of those basic clerical workers redundant.”

There is also growing interest in how this advancement may affect Microsoft’s own productivity software. While Excel remains a widely used tool in businesses across Nigeria and globally, ChatGPT’s ability to work with spreadsheets independently of Microsoft platforms could introduce new competition in the productivity software market.

Although these tools are not yet widely available, reports suggest that they may begin entering workplaces as early as September 2025.