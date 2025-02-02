EPL: Nottingham and Everton Impress as Mohamed Salah Shines Again for Liverpool

Premier League matchday 24 provided more exciting moments, with some emphatic victories and suspense.

Nottingham Forest recorded complete dominance over a vulnerable Brighton at the City Ground Stadium, where they secured an emphatic 7-0 victory.

Chris Wood grabbed a hat trick, extending his Premier League goals tally to 17, leveling up with Alexander Isak and just four goals behind Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, who tops the chart.

For Nottingham Forest, Gibbs-White, Williams, Neco, Jota, and Silva were all on the scoresheet, while Lewis Dunk scored an own goal in the early minutes of the game.

Liverpool delivered another impressive performance away at Bournemouth, recording their 17th Premier League win this season after 23 games. Mohamed Salah scored both goals: the first from the penalty spot in the second half and a long-range strike beyond the reach of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

This brings his tally to 21 Premier League goals this season, surpassing Frank Lampard to become the No. 6 all-time Premier League top scorer with 178 goals. Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table to 9 points ahead of Arsenal.

Everton comfortably beat Leicester 4-0 at Goodison Park. Beto scored a brace, while Doucouré and Ndiaye also found the net to help Everton move above Tottenham and increase their lead to 10 points clear of the relegation zone. For Leicester City, it’s now eight defeats in their last nine PL games as the Foxes battle relegation.

Meanwhile, Southampton registered their first win under Ivan Juric with a 2-1 victory over their relegation neighbors Ipswich Town. Southampton still sits at the bottom with just 9 points earned.

Fulham secured an impressive away win at Newcastle, thanks to goals from Jiménez and Rodríguez Muñiz. Although Newcastle United managed to reduce the scoreline to 1-2 by regular time, Fulham held on for the victory.

