Delta Lawmaker Splashes Cash, Rice, Wrappers on Otibio Women 

Member representing Isoko Federal Constituency, Jonathan Ukodhiko has doled out bags of rice, wrappers and cash to over one thousand women of his Otibio Ward 13 to make the Yuletide celebration worthwhile.

Speaking at his Erawha-Owhe home town, the National Assembly member, flanked by his wife, Mrs. Ivie Ukodhiko, thanked the women of his Ward for their continued support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The House of Representatives member, Hon. Ukodhiko said, he would continue to meet with the women of the Ward, assuring of his support for the betterment of all mothers in the Constituency.

In his words, “The door of my home is daily opened to all Constituents. Feel free to reach out to me. Be assured, my mothers and sisters that I am working in collaboration with the State Governor to alleviate the sufferings occasioned by the present hardship.”

Earlier in his remark, the Isoko Federal lawmaker remarked that, “’Our Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori cares so much about the welfare of the Isoko women. He has shown his care through the many empowerment and appointments he gave to our mothers and sisters.

“Therefore, in the spirit of Christmas, the Governor said I should give the wrappers, bags of rice and money worth millions of Naira to help you women of this Ward to celebrate in jubilant mood and good faith.

“Thus, I enjoin you all to always stand in support for the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ward. Stand firmly and massively support Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori who cares for you, the women of Otibio and Isoko in general.

“Leaving here to your homes, please reach out to the rest of our people of the Ward, and mobilize more support for the Governor’s second tenure bid.

“For we need to support the Governor’s re-emergence with massive votes in the 2027 General Election.” Hon. Ukodhiko further urged.

The Ward PDP Women leader, Mrs Uyoyo Akpojene thanked the House of Representatives member, Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko and his wife, Mrs Ivie Ukodhiko for their show of love and support of wrappers, bags of rice and cash to the women of the Ward, assuring of their continued support to the Peoples Democratic Party and the Governor of the State.

