Enyimba FC signs 14 players ahead of the new 2023-24 season

Nigeria Premier Football League defending champions, Enyimba FC of Aba have recruited 14 players ahead of the new 2023-24 season. The People’s Elephant revealed the update on the club’s official Facebook page.

The 14 new players included players from counterparts NPFL teams and abroad. The full list of all players signed so far:

Daniel Daga | George Owen | Desmond Ojietefian | Joseph Atule | Stephen Chukwude | Anthony Okachi | Daniel Ekpo| Frank Boateng | Izuogo Chidiebere | Chidiebere Nnachi | Chisom Ngomere| Gordon Brokelyn | Izuogu Chidebere.

Enyimba will kick off their title defense today when they visit Gombe United at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe State.

The NPFL began last weekend, Enyimba, Rivers, Bendel Insurance, and Remo Stars had their first game postponed due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation tournament.

Six of the newly recruited players have been listed among the 20 players traveling squad to Gombe – Daniel Daga, Anthony Okachi, Innocent Gabriel, George Owen, Chibueze Izuogu, Joseph Atule, and Chidiebere Nnachi could make their debut today.

