Brave Sacks Workers

In response to economic challenges, Brave Software, the company behind the popular Brave Browser and Brave Search, has confirmed a significant workforce reduction, affecting 9% of its employees across various departments.

While the exact number of employees impacted was not disclosed, the company stated that this decision was necessary to navigate the current tough economic climate.

A company spokesperson shared, “Brave eliminated some positions as part of our cost management in this challenging economic environment. Several departments were affected, amounting to 9% of our staff.”

This strategic move comes as Brave has been actively working to diversify its revenue streams throughout the year.

In April, Brave Search made a significant shift by discontinuing its reliance on the Bing Index, opting to use its proprietary indexing solution.

Subsequently, in May, the company introduced its own search API, offering pricing starting at $3 per 1,000 queries.

The API also features different plans catering to AI data model training, storage rights, spellcheck, and autosuggest.

More recently, Brave expanded its Search API to include image, news, and video results.

Additionally, Brave has been testing a native AI assistant called Leo for its browser. While there are plans to make Leo available to all users, the company also intends to introduce a premium tier for Leo, which will offer enhanced features such as higher rate limits and access to a broader range of conversation models.

This premium tier will contribute to covering the costs associated with API access and hosting.

Brave Software’s proactive steps reflect its commitment to adapting and thriving in the face of economic challenges while continuing to innovate in the competitive browser and search market.

