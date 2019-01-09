Enugu: Orphans, Widows Storm Govt. House for Ugwuanyi

Some widows and orphans in Enugu State, Eastern Nigeria, who were recently rendered homeless as a result of a wild fire that burnt down their houses are currently on their knees praying God to grant Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi an uncommon victory in his re-election bid.

Some of the widows and orphans on Tuesday stormed the Government House, Enugu to personally pray for the governor who swiftly rose to their aid after the tragic incident.

The disaster took place at Ugboezeji, Abakpa Nike,Enugu. Ahead of this year’s elections, the victims paid Governor Ugwuanyi a thank-you visit for what they described as ‘’a timely assistance’’ he offered them to overcome their challenges and start a new life.

Government House insiders say Ugwuanyi, on receiving the unfortunate news of the inferno, dispatched a government delegation led by Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi,to the victims to sympathise and offer them assistance.

The governor gave five of the victims the sum of N500, 000 each and N1 million to the landlady to assist her rebuild the property.

After an audience with the governor, the widows and other victims have expressed profound gratitude to him for his kindheartedness, care, compassion, humility and magnanimity to the lowly and less privileged.

They sang songs of praises for Ugwuanyi praying God to continue to bless, guide and grant him his heart’s desire, stressing that they were highly honoured to be assisted and also invited to the

Government House to interact and be consoled by the governor.

One of the orphans, Priscilla Aniekwe, said, “the Governor of Enugu State came toour rescue and he assisted the landlady with the sum of N1 million and each of the tenants – the three widows and two others – he gave them foods, mattresses, and other relief materials and also gave each of them N500,000”.

According to her, “we are here to appreciate him, to tell him that he has done good things for us. We are so happy for all he has done for us. We are excited; we can’t thank him enough; may the good Lord lift him higher, and promote him wherever he puts his head. Let the good Lord guide and protect him in Jesus Name. Amen”.

One of the widows, Mrs. Nneka Onyekwelu, said: “We are very happy for what our God-fearing governor, Gburugburu has done for us. Let the Almighty God bless him in the Name of Jesus. We had lost all hope when everything we had got burnt into ashes, until he came to our rescue and gave us hope again. May Almighty God help him and give him abundant life. Amen”.

Narrating her ordeal, another widow, Mrs. Patience Eze, stated: “On that 25th December 2018, I went to church and came back, went to the market to buy some things before I could come back fire has razed down my room. I did not bring out anything. But when we were crying, asking for where will help come from, surprisingly Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, came to our rescue and gave us all kinds of assistance. He gave us foods, he gave us money.

“Our prayer is that God will reward him and all those working with him that came to console us and wipe away our tears. He has redeemed all he promised to do for us. All of us are very happy. And we are saying, our governor, it shall be well with you. May God continue to guide and protect you and grant you victory in your re-election this New Year. Goodness and mercy shall not depart from you in Jesus Name. Amen.’’