Plateau State Governor’s Wife Supports Couple Blessed with Quadruplets in Jos

The wife of Plateau State Governor, Mrs. Helen Mutfwang, has extended her support to a couple in Jos who recently welcomed a set of quadruplets.

The couple, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Atanu, received cash, food items, and other essential supplies to help ease the burden of caring for their newborns.

During her visit to the family on Saturday, Mrs. Mutfwang expressed her joy at the birth of the babies, describing them as a blessing not only to their parents but also to the entire state. She reassured the couple that their children had a bright future ahead of them.

“These children are a special gift to your family and our state. I believe they will grow up to achieve great things and fulfill their destiny,” she said.

The quadruplets three boys and one girl were born on January 23 and appeared to be in good health. Their father, Mr. Atanu, expressed immense gratitude for their safe delivery, calling their birth a miraculous blessing from God.

“I never imagined that we would be blessed with four babies at once. It is truly a divine miracle,” he said.

Mr. Atanu also shared his excitement about the unexpected honor of meeting the governor’s wife, something he never thought would happen. He expressed deep appreciation for her support, saying her visit had brought immense joy and encouragement to his family.

“My family is overwhelmed by the love and kindness shown to us by the governor’s wife. This visit has given us great joy, and we are truly grateful,” he added.