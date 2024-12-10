eLDee Unveils His Parents’ Role in Shaping Nigeria’s Tech History and His Music Career

Lanre Dabiri, popularly known as eLDee, has opened up about the incredible contributions of his parents not just to his music career, but also to Nigeria’s technological evolution.

In a recent podcast with Adesope Shopsydoo, an Afrobeats culture ambassador, the singer shared how his father played a pivotal role in connecting Nigeria to the Internet, while his mother provided vital support for his musical journey.

eLDee revealed that his father was the first person to connect Nigeria to the Internet, a groundbreaking achievement that laid the foundation for the country’s digital transformation.

“The very first cyber cafe in Lagos was set up by my dad,” he said. “That man was the first person to connect Nigeria to the Internet.”

This revelation highlights how his father’s vision and innovation helped put Nigeria on the global tech map, a feat that many may not have been aware of until now.

While his dad was busy shaping Nigeria’s tech landscape, eLDee’s mom was equally impactful in a different way; she became the unsung hero of his music career.

The singer spoke fondly of her unwavering support, sharing how she went above and beyond to help him pursue his dreams.

“My mom gave me a car, paid for studio sessions, and even funded the production of CDs,” eLDee shared, reflecting on how her contributions helped him navigate the challenging early days of his career.

These revelations not only offer insight into eLDee’s personal journey but also shed light on how one family’s efforts have left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s tech and music industries.

