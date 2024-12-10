EFCC And Toronto Police Return $225,000 To A Crypto Fraud Victim

Together with Nigerian authorities, the Toronto Police Service has found and returned $225,000 to a victim who Nigerian national Omonkhoa Precious Afure was duped in a cryptocurrency investment scheme.

In 2021, the victim lost more than $355,000 in cryptocurrencies.

The Toronto Police Service revealed this development in a news release, underscoring the significance of global collaboration in the fight against transnational cybercrimes.

According to the statement, “In December 2024, Toronto Police was able to return $225,000 back to the victim as a result of the collaborative efforts between these units.”

How The Fraud Happened

Beginning in June 2021, the scam entailed the victim corresponding with a Facebook user named “Moshe Theodor McNigh.”

The suspect won the victim’s trust by encouraging cryptocurrency investment through a website named Legacyfxtraders.

The victim lost an estimated $355,000 in Canadian money as a result. Nigerian law enforcement verified the fraudulent actions and opened an inquiry by the autumn of 2021.

To handle the fraud case, Toronto Police collaborated with other agencies during the past three years.

“Over the course of three years, members of Toronto Police from the Coordinated Cyber Centre (C3), 51 Division Fraud Unit, and Financial Crimes Asset Forfeiture Unit worked closely with the Ontario Provincial Police’s Anti-Rackets Branch, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s (RCMP) International Liaison Officers located in Nigeria, and with Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC,” they said.

Victims of romance scams reported losing more than $52.5 million in 2023 alone.

Losses totaling more than $309 million were caused by investment fraud.

According to the Toronto Police Service, only 5–10% of victims report fraud to the police, therefore the true numbers could be far higher.

What To Note

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) has offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, a Nigerian national who is wanted in Rhode Island on accusations of first-degree murder and serious child abuse, according to THE NEWS CHRONICLES.

Considered one of the 15 Most Wanted fugitives by the USMS, Olawusi has been evading capture since 2017. He is thought to have escaped to Nigeria, where family members might be helping him.

The USMS has cautioned the public not to approach Olawusi because he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to use the USMS Tips platform or call the USMS Communications Centre at 1-800-336-0102.

