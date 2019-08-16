El-Zakzaky Refuses Treatment in India, Heads Back To Nigeria

Secretary of the Academic Forum of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Abdullahi Musa, on Thursday evening confirmed that the leader of the group Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat were on their way back to Nigeria.

He attributed the development to the Nigerian Government’s denial of their leader’s request to be attended to by his personal doctor in India, thus making it difficult for him to get the needed medical treatment.

El-Zakzaky and his wife departed Nigeria to India on Monday for medical treatment following an order of a Kaduna High Court granting them leave to receive treatment at a hospital of their choice in India.

However, El-Zakzaky had lamented the deplorable condition he had faced at the hands of the security operatives that escorted him.

He accused the Federal and Indian government of frustrating their efforts to receive medical attention.

He also alleged that he was denied access to his personal doctor and vowed not to subject himself to the strange doctors offered to treat him.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had on Wednesday accused the embattled Shi’ite leader of being unruly and having ulterior motives.