Ekiti Court Grants Bail to Dele Farotimi Over Cybercrime Allegations

The Ekiti State Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti has granted bail to human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi, accused of cybercrime following a petition by Chief Afe Babalola (SAN).

Farotimi, charged with publishing allegedly defamatory statements in his book “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System,” was granted N30 million bail with conditions, including two sureties and surrendering his passport.

The court also barred him from granting media interviews.

The charges allege false statements in the book that could cause public fear or disturb peace, contrary to Section 59(1) of the Criminal Code Act.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...