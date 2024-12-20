Yuletide: LASDRI Tasks Motorists on Safety 

As the Christmas and New Year approaches, the General Manager of Lagos State Driver’s Institute (LASDRI), Mrs. Tiamiyu Afusat has felicitated and implored the motoring public to be more tolerant and embrace safety during the Christmas period and beyond.

She made the appeal in her Christmas and New Year message to Lagosians, admonishing the motoring public to sustain the road safety tem5++po by ensuring strict observance of all traffic rules and regulations as they drive into the new year.

Tiamiyu enjoined motorists to remain committed to tackling the challenges which road safety poses to the nation’s safety, security and well-being by doing what is right at all times.

LASDRI Boss observed that the Christmas season should be a time of love and happiness, not loss of life, but tragically, it’s one of the most dangerous times on the road because of road crashes and fatalities associated with the period.

She warned, “If you are travelling this period, be sure your vehicle is in good condition, get plenty of rest and be prepared for any emergency. Travelling on the road during yuletide season has the highest fatality rate of any major form of transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile”.

“Avoid overspeeding, loading, dangerous driving, and plan your movement very well ahead of time; start your journey on time so that you can go at normal pace”, she added.

The General Manager commended all the stakeholders that joined the road safety campaign to make the road safer, adding that road safety remains a shared responsibility which no single organisation can tackle all alone without the support and collaboration of relevant stakeholders.

Tiamiyu expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration for rendering all necessary moral and logistics support for the successful operations of the institute in the outgoing year.

